Eugene Pride, Black Unity host march for trans lives
Speeches first took place by Councilor Greg Evans, Senator James Manning and other local leaders.

Eugene pride joined forces with black lives matter activists today --- to march for black trans lives.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy spoke with several people there.

As she shows us -- the two groups have a lot in common.

Hundreds of all ages met at the federal courthouse in eugene for a day filled with unity and work toward the change they wish to see.

Libra: "solidarity doesn't just happen when we say it.

We have to continue to do things to show it."

Speeches were made by councilor greg evans, senator james manning and leaders of local organizations.

Some told me that it's the conversations in the homes that carry a great amount of weight.

Libra: "i believe that every table is important.

The kitchen table is where is starts.

If you saw something today, that made you think, bring it up at the table.

Lets build some new futures."

Then a march.

Throughout eugene.

Further expressing the demands for equality.

Bridge: this would have been the 29th year for the eugene springfield pride in the park festival, which is typically held at alton baker park...but those here today say nothing can stop them from their mission of honoring black trans lives.

Valerie: "all people deserve to have a place in this world and live in this world.

People of color...lgbtqia after the march, the group ended up at kiwanis park where*more speeches and performances took place.

Valerie: "black lives matter.

Trans lives matter.

I want people to know that this is not the last protest.

This is not the first.

Get out here."

Many shared about the multiple transgender inviduals who have been murdered this year alone.

Reporting in eugene kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

