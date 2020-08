Dozens of surfers took to the waves in Delray Beach on Sunday (August 2) as Tropical Storm Isaias departed the South Florida coast.

Fun waves replaced pounding surf late in the morning.

The storm's main impact on the region was heavy beach erosion and the destruction of countless sea turtle nests.