Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Thousands of people are under evacuation orders after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battle flames in triple-digit heat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Southern California wildfire forces nearly 8,000 out of their homes

Nearly 8,000 residents of Riverside County in Southern California were forced to leave their homes on...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

Q13FOX

Q13 FOX Seattle Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows https://t.co/ERCJaHunWV https://t.co/96NqTjk1IZ 3 minutes ago

BCWildfireWkly

BC Wildfire Weekly - Now Covering #COVID19 "Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows https://t.co/uWsXzvy1sU" - @WPTV #AppleFire #Banning… https://t.co/RDRXI4jMR5 3 minutes ago

WPTV

WPTV Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows https://t.co/8s6EempfOs https://t.co/DehxFk3JpZ 5 minutes ago

diannemando

DearFriend RT @StarTribune: Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size… 7 minutes ago

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "Homes Evacuated as Southern California Wildfire Grows" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/6MCHYQCDxv 11 minutes ago

williamgordon9

william gordon Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows https://t.co/0ETLiEgA1v Why in the***do people want to live there? 16 minutes ago

galaxyalpha

GalaxyAlpha 🇺🇸 Homes evacuated as Southern #California wildfire grows #AppleFire https://t.co/4sYjpOCTsg 16 minutes ago

Ch2KTUU

KTUU.com Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday... https://t.co/kvvNUlpHKf 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Californians near wildland fireproof their homes [Video]

Californians near wildland fireproof their homes

A community in northern California living in wildland works with officials to fireproof their homes as fire season returns in the warmer months. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Dozens Of Homes Destroyed As Fire Rips Through Imperial County Town Of Niland [Video]

Dozens Of Homes Destroyed As Fire Rips Through Imperial County Town Of Niland

Dozens of homes have been destroyed in a brush fire which broke out Sunday night in the small town of Niland in the Southern California border region of Imperial County. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
Brushfire burns through hillside in Los Angeles [Video]

Brushfire burns through hillside in Los Angeles

A wildfire burnt through a hillside in the Bel-Air area, Southern California on June 10. The filmer told Newsflare: "Heard a very loud explosion, then received notice of fire near my home. "

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published