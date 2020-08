James Bond SPECTRE movie clip - Bond infiltrates a meeting

James Bond SPECTRE movie clip - Bond infiltrates a meeting - 007 (or should that be Mickey Mouse) infiltrates the secret Rome meeting in SPECTRE (2015).

The scene was filmed at Pinewood, production designer Dennis Gassner said: “When designing that scene, it was all about power; that was what we were looking for.

The original location that we modelled our interior on was the Royal Palace of Caserta in Naples.”