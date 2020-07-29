Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, 08/02/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild play in game 1 of qualifying round

The Vancouver Canucks square off against the Minnesota Wild in game one of the Western Conference...
FOX Sports - Published

Wild defenceman Matt Dumba raises fist for Canadian, American anthems

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba raised his right fist for "The Star Spangled Banner" and "O...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

davidsatriano

David Satriano RT @NHLdotcom: Alex Stalock made 28 saves for the Wild to earn his first NHL postseason win, 3-0 against the Canucks in Game 1 of the Stanl… 3 minutes ago

andrewsheehy228

Andrew Sheehy 120 Minutes of Hockey tonight, 0 Goals on 56 Shots for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks. The Columbus… https://t.co/S8AqoGIRDx 3 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Alex Stalock made 28 saves for the Wild to earn his first NHL postseason win, 3-0 against the Canucks in Game 1 of… https://t.co/btHrKOKl7x 4 minutes ago

G_B24

Garry_B RT @KurtLeavins: 3-0 Wild, final. Markstrom lets in one softie. Minnesota then traps the Canucks to death. Vancouver’s had just 4 shots in… 8 minutes ago

andrewsheehy228

Andrew Sheehy Jared Spurgeon scores 2 Goals as the Minnesota Wild shutout the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 in Game 1 of their Stanley Cu… https://t.co/7Wf1S9OyBZ 9 minutes ago

BlueJaysNetwork

Toronto Blue Jays Minnesota wild and the refs rigg the game for the win. Many "no calls" for Vancouver Canucks. Wilds fake, lie, chea… https://t.co/qbKz3eUfed 9 minutes ago

HumanDrillBit

𝘾𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙏 𝙁𝙇𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙍 @Senseisports1 😩UUGGHH😩 Minnesota Wild - Vancouver Canucks OVER 5.5 goals +108 = LOSS 🔥💵🔥 -1.00U Both these offe… https://t.co/jLxRuZsRrN 10 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Minnesota Wild @ Vancouver Canucks on 2020-08-02: LINK: https://t.co/0wJAaNRso7 #MNWild… https://t.co/iFtqS56zJ5 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SAP by the Numbers: Wild vs. Canucks [Video]

SAP by the Numbers: Wild vs. Canucks

SAP breaksdown the matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published
Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights [Video]

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks, 07/29/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published
Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights [Video]

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche, 07/29/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published