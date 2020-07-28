NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return

|
Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule
NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsCAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews
NASA Astronauts Safely Return to Earth: ‘Thank You for Flying SpaceX’Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned to Earth in the first water landing by an American space crew since 1975.
NYTimes.com
CBS Weekend News, August 2, 2020SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth; Opera breathes new life into the Circus Maximus amid coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Private Boats Enter SpaceX Splashdown Area, Raising Concerns“We need to do a better job next time” of securing the area, the NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said.
NYTimes.com
Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flightSplashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
CBS News
SpaceX Crew Dragon heads for Sunday splashdownSplashdown will set the stage for operational Crew Dragon flights to begin later this year.
CBS News
SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to EarthTwo NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside a SpaceX capsule after a mission to the International Space Station — the first time in 45 years..
CBS News
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update
