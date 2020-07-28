Global  
 

NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return

NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (August 2) after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule [Video]

Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule

In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida. The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida's Atlantic coast. "Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX," said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule [Video]

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

 CAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
NASA Astronauts Safely Return to Earth: ‘Thank You for Flying SpaceX’

 Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley returned to Earth in the first water landing by an American space crew since 1975.
CBS Weekend News, August 2, 2020

 SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth; Opera breathes new life into the Circus Maximus amid coronavirus pandemic. 
Private Boats Enter SpaceX Splashdown Area, Raising Concerns

 "We need to do a better job next time" of securing the area, the NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, said.
Crew Dragon astronauts wrap up historic test flight

 Splashdown is a final hurdle before NASA certifies the SpaceX capsule for operational use.
SpaceX Crew Dragon heads for Sunday splashdown

 Splashdown will set the stage for operational Crew Dragon flights to begin later this year.
SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth

 Two NASA astronauts splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico inside a SpaceX capsule after a mission to the International Space Station — the first time in 45 years..
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 8 p.m. update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

