'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan

While speaking to media in Bhopal on August 03, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on construction of Ram Temple.

He said, "I have a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership." "I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of August 4, 5 to express their happiness," MP CM added.

