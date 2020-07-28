'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan

He said, "I have a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership." "I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of August 4, 5 to express their happiness," MP CM added.
Urmila Chaturvedi has been fasting for 28 years now for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Chaturvedi, 82, says she has been surviving on fruits, curd and milk. Chaturvedi reportedly took an oath after the 1992’s communal riots. “I will break my fast with the ‘prasad’ from the temple,” Chaturvedi said. Ram Temple’s foundation laying ceremony is scheduled for August 5 in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the event to lay the foundation stone. The event will be attended by close to 200 people due to Covid-19 restrictions. The temple town has been preparing for the mega event.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Some cities of the country are witnessing weekend lockdowns and brief shutdowns in view of rising cases of coronavirus. Streets in Chennai on August 02 wore a deserted look as the state observes lockdown till August 31. Started from July 25, Bhopal is observing 10-day complete lockdown. People remained indoors and shops were closed ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines till August 5. The Union territory on August 02 recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths taking the toll of total cases to 20, 972.
Streets were deserted on the occasion of Eid-al-Adah in Bhopal on August 01 after the state capital went into a complete 10-day lockdown in view of rising coronavirus cases. Bhopal's District Collector, Avinash Lavania, said, "I thank people for cooperating with us and celebrating the festival at their homes."
Clashes broke out in the Cachar area of Assam over Ram Temple bhoomi poojan posters being put up by a few people. Two groups of people first had a verbal altercation over putting up the posters which quickly turned into stone pelting. Security officials rushed to the area and the situation was quickly brought under control. Armed paramilitary forces are presently guarding the area which has been sealed and curfew has been imposed to prevent any further flare-up. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties from the area so far. The incident comes days before the grand foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya, which will be attended by PM Modi. Preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a big success. Tight security has also been put in place to avoid any untoward incident. The temple town has been turned into a virtual fortress for the event which will be attended by top dignitaries including the Prime Minister. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
82-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is fasting from past 28 years for the construction of Sri Ram Temple. The fast includes 'no consumption of grains; Urmila Chaturvedi consumed milk, curd and fruits for the past 28 years of her life. The fast will break only after she consumes 'prasad' from the Ram Mandir.
Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh on August 03. They also performed 'Aarti' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. 'Bhasma aarti' was also performed in the early morning hours at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the last Monday. This year, 'Sawan' month began on July 06 and it ends today. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.