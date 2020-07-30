Global  
 

Sanjay Jha calls forcible quarantine of IPS Vinay Tiwari as 'shameful' act
JD(U) National General Secretary Sanjay Jha reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai and said that it is a 'shameful' act.

Sanjay Jha said, "4 Bihar Police officers are already in Mumbai, they also went there on a flight but were not quarantined.

We sent an IPS officer to speed up the probe.

Mumbai police was informed prior his departure, he was not tested at the airport but when he started the investigation late night, he was quarantined.

It is utterly shameful."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

