Business minister 'right to wait' for police over rape claim
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Business minister 'right to wait' for police over rape claim

Business minister 'right to wait' for police over rape claim

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says it is right to wait for the police to conclude their investigations before the Chief Whip makes a decision on whether to suspend the MP who has been arrested over rape allegations.

Report by Etemadil.

