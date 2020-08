Related videos from verified sources Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India



From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published 3 days ago Universal Coronavirus Testing Continues At Nursing Homes



All of Pennsylvania’s 693 nursing homes have completed baseline testing of residents and staff. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:54 Published 5 days ago First Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in US



First Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in US The experimental vaccine, developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began Phase 3 trials on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published 6 days ago