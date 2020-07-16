Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh

|
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi likely to join 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple through video conferencingPrime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the..
IndiaTimes
Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious..
IndiaTimes
Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'Workers, security personnel, priests in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises are also being tested for COVID-19 ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' scheduled to take..
DNA
UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya, reviews 'Bhoomi Pujan' preparations ahead of Ram Mandir eventThe rituals preceding the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram temple began here on Monday with an elaborate 'Gauri Ganesh' puja. Now, to review the final preparations, and..
DNA
Digvijaya Singh Indian politician
Digvijaya Singh requests PM to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'In a series of tweets on Monday, Singh said, "I again request Modiji postpone the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5. After a struggle of..
IndiaTimes
Digvijaya takes aim at Rahul, adds fuel to Cong’s ‘old vs new’ fireThe exchange within Congress over introspection and leadership continued to simmer on Sunday as senior leader Digvijaya Singh urged Rahul Gandhi to undertake..
IndiaTimes
In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs bat for Rahul as party chief againIn a virtual meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party..
IndiaTimes
Narottam Mishra Indian politician (born 1960)
COVID-19 cases increased in state, but recovery rate has improved: MP Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
10-day lockdown announced in Bhopal from July 24
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Guna incident: 'Collector and SP were removed,' says MP Home Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Rahul Gandhi upset with in-Congress rift; leaders urged to desistRahul Gandhi is upset over media reports about the struggle within the party so both the brigades have been asked to confine their views to party platforms only.
DNA
Transatlantic ties in worse shape as two sides go through discords, mistrustWashington has unveiled its plan this week to withdraw 11,900 troops out of Germany, as part of a sweeping troop re-organization that has brought condemnation..
WorldNews
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
All West Bengal BJP MPs are with party: Kailash VijayvargiyaBJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday dismissed speculation that some party MPs from West Bengal may join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)..
IndiaTimes
No infighting in West Bengal BJP, TMC spreading canards to mislead people: Dilip GhoshAmid reports of infighting in the BJP unit of West Bengal, the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh, on Monday asserted that all was well in the organisation,..
IndiaTimes
Centre should seek report from Maharashtra Guv on Bihar vs Mumbai Police: BJP MP Subramanian SwamyTaking to Twitter, Swamy said the clash may harm the cause in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
DNA
Kailash Vijayvargiya dismisses rumours about BJP MPs joining TMCBJP leader and Central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday dismissed the news appearing on a section of news channels that some Bharatiya..
IndiaTimes
Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya todayThe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone( bhoomi pujan ) in which chief ministers of many states,..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Hot air balloons perform ‘flypast’ over Bristol
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccineThe Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford..
IndiaTimes
How does coronavirus spread? When will a vaccine be available? Your questions, answeredHere are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
CBS News
Coronavirus: Dozens test positive for Covid-19 on Norwegian cruise shipThe outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen comes just weeks after the cruise industry restarted.
BBC News
Hinduism Religion and way of life
People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22Published
On Sanskrit Day, PM thanks everyone involved in promoting, using languageSanskrit Day is observed every year on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravan.
IndiaTimes
'It's Lord Ram's wish': Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'"I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple's land is being..
IndiaTimes
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:51Published
