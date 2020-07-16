Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh

Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh

Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism.

BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra likening the Congress leader to an 'asur'.

Digivijaya Singh launched another attack on the BJP, this time mocking the foundation stone laying event on the 5th saying, Rajiv Gandhi had already performed Shilanyas earlier.

Digvijaya has also called on PM Modi to defer the foundation laying ceremony saying that the date was inauspicious.

The war of words come just two days before the grand 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya.

PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone in the presence of 200 other dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Grand preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a mini-diwali like affair.

Coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic, all preventive measures have also been taken at the temple site.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi likely to join 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple through video conferencing

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the..
IndiaTimes

Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

 Workers, security personnel, priests in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises are also being tested for COVID-19 ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' scheduled to take..
DNA

UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya, reviews 'Bhoomi Pujan' preparations ahead of Ram Mandir event

 The rituals preceding the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram temple began here on Monday with an elaborate 'Gauri Ganesh' puja. Now, to review the final preparations, and..
DNA

Digvijaya Singh Digvijaya Singh Indian politician

Digvijaya Singh requests PM to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 In a series of tweets on Monday, Singh said, "I again request Modiji postpone the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5. After a struggle of..
IndiaTimes

Digvijaya takes aim at Rahul, adds fuel to Cong’s ‘old vs new’ fire

 The exchange within Congress over introspection and leadership continued to simmer on Sunday as senior leader Digvijaya Singh urged Rahul Gandhi to undertake..
IndiaTimes

In virtual meet with Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs bat for Rahul as party chief again

 In a virtual meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, senior party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party..
IndiaTimes

Narottam Mishra Indian politician (born 1960)

COVID-19 cases increased in state, but recovery rate has improved: MP Minister [Video]

COVID-19 cases increased in state, but recovery rate has improved: MP Minister

While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "The cases of COVID-19 infection have increased in Madhya Pradesh, but the recovery rate has improved." "We have adequate treatment facilities in the state," Narottam Mishra added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
10-day lockdown announced in Bhopal from July 24 [Video]

10-day lockdown announced in Bhopal from July 24

While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 08:00 pm on July 24. It will be a complete lockdown in the city as the number of cases is rising." There are over 7,080 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
Guna incident: 'Collector and SP were removed,' says MP Home Minister [Video]

Guna incident: 'Collector and SP were removed,' says MP Home Minister

Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Narottam Mishra reacted on Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Guna incident. He said, "When it was Rahul Gandhi's government in Madhya Pradesh then officers were posted under prepaid system. There were problems at the time of such officers. As soon as we got to know of the incident, Collector and SP were removed. During Kamal Nath's government culprits were never caught instead were given protection." Viral video has emerged of man being thrashed by cops in front of his wife in children in Guna.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Rahul Gandhi upset with in-Congress rift; leaders urged to desist

 Rahul Gandhi is upset over media reports about the struggle within the party so both the brigades have been asked to confine their views to party platforms only.
DNA

Transatlantic ties in worse shape as two sides go through discords, mistrust

 Washington has unveiled its plan this week to withdraw 11,900 troops out of Germany, as part of a sweeping troop re-organization that has brought condemnation..
WorldNews

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

All West Bengal BJP MPs are with party: Kailash Vijayvargiya

 BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday dismissed speculation that some party MPs from West Bengal may join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)..
IndiaTimes

No infighting in West Bengal BJP, TMC spreading canards to mislead people: Dilip Ghosh

 Amid reports of infighting in the BJP unit of West Bengal, the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh, on Monday asserted that all was well in the organisation,..
IndiaTimes

Centre should seek report from Maharashtra Guv on Bihar vs Mumbai Police: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

 Taking to Twitter, Swamy said the clash may harm the cause in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
DNA

Kailash Vijayvargiya dismisses rumours about BJP MPs joining TMC

 BJP leader and Central observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday dismissed the news appearing on a section of news channels that some Bharatiya..
IndiaTimes

Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today

 The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone( bhoomi pujan ) in which chief ministers of many states,..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hot air balloons perform ‘flypast’ over Bristol [Video]

Hot air balloons perform ‘flypast’ over Bristol

Every year hot air balloons take off en masse in Bristol as part of theInternational Balloon Fiesta. This year however was slightly different, due tothe Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures. The launch location waskept private to avoid people gathering to watch the moment of lift-off, and inthe main, only those in social bubbles were allowed in each balloon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published

DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

 The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford..
IndiaTimes

How does coronavirus spread? When will a vaccine be available? Your questions, answered

 Here are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
CBS News

Coronavirus: Dozens test positive for Covid-19 on Norwegian cruise ship

 The outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen comes just weeks after the cruise industry restarted.
BBC News

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways [Video]

People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways

People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways. Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion. 'Festivals have no religion,' this was quiet evident when Muslim women in Kanpur tied Rakhi to Hindu brothers. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people in Amritsar preferred to tie 'mauli' instead of Rakhi and made sweets at home instead of buying it from shops. They also tied masks on each other's face. In the national capital, people maintained social distancing norms while purchasing rakhi and sweets.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:22Published

On Sanskrit Day, PM thanks everyone involved in promoting, using language

 Sanskrit Day is observed every year on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravan.
IndiaTimes

'It's Lord Ram's wish': Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari gets first invite for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it. Hindus and Muslims live in harmony in Ayodhya. The temple's land is being..
IndiaTimes
Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit [Video]

Ram temple | Drones, barriers, paintings: Ayodhya prepares for PM Modi visit

The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads. Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet. Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone. The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan [Video]

'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan

While speaking to media in Bhopal on August 03, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on construction of Ram Temple. He said, "I have a belief that with the construction of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details [Video]

PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details

PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi temple ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The head priest of the temple said that they have been given seven minutes times in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published
BJP's Prahlad Patel offers prayers at Maniram Das Chhawani Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

BJP's Prahlad Patel offers prayers at Maniram Das Chhawani Temple in Ayodhya

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel offered prayers at Maniram Das Chhawani Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on July 31. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published