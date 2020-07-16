Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh

Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism.

BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra likening the Congress leader to an 'asur'.

Digivijaya Singh launched another attack on the BJP, this time mocking the foundation stone laying event on the 5th saying, Rajiv Gandhi had already performed Shilanyas earlier.

Digvijaya has also called on PM Modi to defer the foundation laying ceremony saying that the date was inauspicious.

The war of words come just two days before the grand 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya.

PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone in the presence of 200 other dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Grand preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a mini-diwali like affair.

Coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic, all preventive measures have also been taken at the temple site.

