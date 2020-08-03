Health Alert: Understanding calcium

Kristin Filer from Providence Medford Medical Center discusses the importance of calcium and why a lot of people do not get the recommended amount

This morning, we're gonna be joined by providence's kristin filer.

So kristin, the old wives tale is that calcium makes your bones grow big and strong.

Is that still true?

Well, they're not wrong.

I think what we're missing though, is that calcium doesn't just help your bones.

It's not just specifically for bone health and what people tend to forget too, is that men need calcium as well.

So, um, your body doesn't need, like i said, just for bones, but it also helps with your heart.

Um, irregular heartbeats sometimes come from a deficiency in calcium muscles when they squeeze and when they relax.

Also coming from calcium, your nerves to function, probably blood clotting all depends on calcium as well.

The best way you can get calcium two is through our diet because our bodies don't used calcium.

It's one of those vitamins, those minerals that our body doesn't produce on its own.

We have to get it through our diet, and that is the best way for us to get it.

Um, so when you take in calcium in your diet and tend to get as much as you need, but a lot of people don't get the recommended amount.

Um, especially people who may be on a vegan diet where they're lactose intolerant or they are limiting their, um, their dairy products.

Or people who have osteoporosis, um, or people who have orders like irregular, um, excuse me, um, ibd or, or celiac's disease or people who are on corticosteroids.

These people need a little bit of help with supplements.

Um, so that's, and you'll see sometimes your doctor recommending going on a supplement.

Um, to, to