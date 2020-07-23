Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83.

The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement.

Report by Etemadil.

