Judge Salas Shares Statement On Deadly Shooting Inside Her New Jersey Home
A federal judge is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot dead and her husband hurt in an attack at her home in New Jersey.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Misogynistic lawyer who killed judge's son had list of targetsA misogynistic lawyer who is believed to have killed the son of a female federal judge in New Jersey had a list of more than a dozen other possible targets, including three other judges and two..
Suspect in New Jersey judge’s family attack linked to California killingFederal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey also killed a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement..