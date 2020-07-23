Global  
 

Judge Salas Shares Statement On Deadly Shooting Inside Her New Jersey Home
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:21s - Published
A federal judge is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot dead and her husband hurt in an attack at her home in New Jersey.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

