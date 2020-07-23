Judge Salas Shares Statement On Deadly Shooting Inside Her New Jersey Home

A federal judge is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot dead and her husband hurt in an attack at her home in New Jersey.



Related videos from verified sources Judge Speaks After Family Targeted By Gunman



A federal judge is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot dead and her husband hurt in an attack at her home in New Jersey. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54 Published 1 hour ago Misogynistic lawyer who killed judge's son had list of targets



A misogynistic lawyer who is believed to have killed the son of a female federal judge in New Jersey had a list of more than a dozen other possible targets, including three other judges and two.. Credit: The New York Times Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Suspect in New Jersey judge’s family attack linked to California killing



Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey also killed a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement.. Credit: KTLA Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago