SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20 (Clip)
EarthSky Historic splashdown of SpaceX Crew Dragon 🚀
Sunday's splashdown of the SpaceX Crew Dragon - carrying astronauts R… https://t.co/jVO77ZD807 11 seconds ago
KumarSandeep RT @CBSNews: JUST NOW: SpaceX capsule has landed in the ocean https://t.co/ynPIMNL2TJ https://t.co/mOH1hw0wNn 1 minute ago
James McEnanly RT @SpaceX: T-10 minutes until Crew Dragon’s splashdown https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK 3 minutes ago
Christopher White UK Watch: #SpaceX's Crew Dragon Returns To Earth, Capsule Makes A Splashdown In Gulf Of Mexico https://t.co/aaamk2Ulth 4 minutes ago
🐘ω💙 RT @ABC: "Welcome back to planet Earth."
NASA-SpaceX astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico after months… 4 minutes ago
Sayan Pramanik RT @NASA: CREW VIEWS: @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug are seen inside the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour. Soon they will don their spacesuits in pr… 6 minutes ago
Trans Lesbian Planet Eater RT @cnnbrk: NASA astronauts splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico after a historic mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Follow live up… 7 minutes ago
Joshua Jones RT @Commercial_Crew: Yesterday, @SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the @Space_Station carrying @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug.
T… 7 minutes ago
Watch Live! SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by United Airlines' EVP of Technology and Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo to discuss what airlines are doing to keep passengers and employees safe: Drew..
SpaceX shuttle returns| NASA astronauts safe| Era of private space travel | Oneindia NewsNASA astronauts splashed down on earth in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX capsule after a 21-hour journey. The SpaceX new Crew Dragon Endeavour had detached from the International Space Station on..
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of MexicoSpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA..