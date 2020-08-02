Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Krasinski On Editing 'A Quiet Place'
Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:54s - Published
John Krasinski On Editing 'A Quiet Place'
Sound is tough in this movie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CypriumNews

Cyprium News (John Krasinski On Editing 'A Quiet Place') has been published on CypriumNews - https://t.co/j5rukWvoWM https://t.co/CQVI7OQ7fF 2 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News John Krasinski hated editing out his own voice - John Krasinski found it "frustrating" having to edit out his own v… https://t.co/6JQWZ7GMKT 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

John Krasinski hated editing out his own voice from 'A Quiet Place 2' [Video]

John Krasinski hated editing out his own voice from 'A Quiet Place 2'

Hollywood star John Krasinski has admitted he found it "frustrating" having to edit out his own voice from 'A Quiet Place 2'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published