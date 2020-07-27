Global  
 

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet
Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

Trump labels Birx 'pathetic' in tweet

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread" in the U.S. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Dr. Birx says coronavirus is "extraordinarily widespread" in rural areas

 "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus," she said.
Dr. Birx Urges All Americans To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing [Video]

Dr. Birx Urges All Americans To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing

Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said America is in a new phase in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus. According to CNN, Dr. Birx said that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took hold earlier this year. "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread." Her statement comes as the US has reported more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

Coronavirus Live Updates

 Dr. Deborah L. Birx said the U.S. had entered a “new phase” in the fight against the virus, and urged people to consider wearing masks at home. With a focus..
Coronavirus updates: Birx warns rural US; GOP Michigan lawmaker opposed to Whitmer's restrictions has COVID; stimulus negotiations resume

 Dr. Birx warns about 'extraordinarily widespread' coronavirus pandemic. Pro athletes opt out of season. Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival postponed.
 
Trump holds coronavirus news conference

 The president continues to to tout his administration's successes as deaths and cases climb.
Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown [Video]

Trump sets deadline for TikTok sale or shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, thepopular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut itdown in the States. He predicted a deal would be made as while the app was a"great asset", it was not a great asset in the US if it did not havegovernment approval. Microsoft confirmed on Sunday night it is in talks withChinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to acquire the US arm.

'Doctors' opinions are a dime a dozen': Trump adviser Navarro again ignores experts, touts hydroxychloroquine

 "Doctors' opinions are a dime a dozen," Navarro said of the administration's health experts' view that hydroxychloroquine isn't effective on COVID-19.
Trump threatens that TikTok will ‘close down’ on September 15th unless an American company buys it

President Donald Trump claims that TikTok will “be out of business in the United States” on..
Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S. [Video]

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [Video]

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral [Video]

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Maine restricts swimming after woman killed by shark [Video]

Maine restricts swimming after woman killed by shark

A fatality in Maine has limited swimming due to concerns about sharks, whose behavior is being studied through drone use and other technology by scientists in southern California. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests [Video]

Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

In a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr denied accusations by House Democrats that he is doing President Trump's bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. Lisa Bernhard reports.

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and where his body will lie in state through Tuesday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

