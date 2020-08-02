State Urges Residents Not To Get Complacent With Coronavirus
After an uptick in positive coronavirus cases, state health officials are urging residents to not get complacent.
WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.
Coronavirus Clusters Likely A Contributing Factor To Cases Creeping UpState officials are now urging residents remain vigilant, and continue to wear their masks, in an effort to avoid a resurgence. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
5 Local Walmarts To Offer Drive-Thru Coronavirus TestingFive Pittsburgh-area Walmart locations will start offering drive-thru coronavirus testing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday nine Walmarts across the state will start offering..
Testing confirms 989 additional coronavirus cases in IndianaThe 989 new cases brings Indiana’s total to 67,122 residents who have tested positive for the virus, the state’s health department said Saturday.