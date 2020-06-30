Pretending I’m a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story - Documentary Movie

Pretending I’m a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story - Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1999, the video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater shook the world when it sold 9 million copies upon release and forever changed the skateboarding scene.

PRETENDING I’M A SUPERMAN tells the story behind the game that changed lives and shaped a generation.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with legendary skater Tony Hawk, as well as industry stars Steve Caballero, Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, and Eric Koston, award-winning director Ludvig Gür takes audiences through an intimate yet extraordinary journey, chronicling the meteoric rise of skateboarding’s most famous name.

Genre: Documentary, Video Game, Sport Directed by: Ludvig Gür Cast: Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Chad Muska, Jamie Thomas On Disc/Streaming: August 18, 2020 Runtime: 73 min.

Studio: Wood Entertainment