'Every country but China backed India's stand on Kashmir': Indian envoy to UN
India's permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti has called out Pakistan's bluff on the Kashmir issue.

He said that contrary to claims made by Pakistan, the issue has not been discussed at the United Nations since 1965.

Trimurti added that recently a closed door meeting was held but that was nothing official and there was no outcome either.

He further added that all countries, except China, have backed India's stand that it is a bilateral issue and there is no need for intervention by any organisation.

'Pakistan's attempts fell flat and even if Pakistan wants to raise the issue, there are no takers here at the United Nations', said Tirumurti.

Pakistan has been desperately attempting to raise the Kashmir bogey at various platforms since India abrogated Article 370 in the valley.

However, Pakistan's attempts to gain international support on the issue have not borne any fruit so far.

India has maintained that scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and several countries have backed India's stand on the issue.

T. S. Tirumurti Indian diplomat

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations [Video]

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism and added the even its Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that some 40,000 terrorists were present in Pakistan. 'Pakistan is home to the largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen', said Tirumurti. Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for  terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan. The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support. Watch the full video for all the details on the Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published
Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN [Video]

Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI on reports of disinformation being spread through social media by Pakistan said that joint statement by India and a group of selected countries was designed to counter exactly this type of disinformation spread by countries like Pakistan in the context of COVID-19. He said, "India and a group of selected countries cutting across regions made a joint statement in the context of infodemic in the context of COVID19, at the UN. The statement was designed to counter exactly this type of disinformation spread by countries like Pak in the context of COVID-19 to foment division and create disharmony among communities." On JandK issue he further said, "I want to reassure you that the attempt by Pakistan to involve the United Nations in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, has not borne fruit and has been wrongly refuted by India at every turn."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav's case

 A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give "another..
IndiaTimes

United Nations Intergovernmental organization


Trimurti Hinduism's triple deity of supreme divinity


Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Kashmir remains volatile a year after India's August 5 move

 The remains of houses blasted by mortars fired by Indian soldiers during an alleged firefight with freedom fighter in Sopore, in Indian occupied Kashmir. Photo:..
WorldNews

