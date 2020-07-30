'Every country but China backed India's stand on Kashmir': Indian envoy to UN

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
T. S. Tirumurti Indian diplomat
'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06Published
Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40Published
Pakistan Country in South Asia
Pakistan court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav's caseA top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give "another..
IndiaTimes
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
Trimurti Hinduism's triple deity of supreme divinity
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Kashmir remains volatile a year after India's August 5 moveThe remains of houses blasted by mortars fired by Indian soldiers during an alleged firefight with freedom fighter in Sopore, in Indian occupied Kashmir. Photo:..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources