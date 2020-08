JustHappytoBeHere RT @ChryslerReal : The National Association of the Deaf and five deaf Americans are suing the White House in an attempt to force President D… 30 minutes ago

OMODOLAPO 🌸 RT @cnni : The National Association of the Deaf and five deaf Americans are suing the White House in an attempt to force US President Trump… 7 minutes ago

Lorry Farthing RT @CNN : The National Association of the Deaf and five deaf Americans are suing the White House in an attempt to force President Trump and… 5 minutes ago