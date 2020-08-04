Mom to Mom - Stressed Tweens & Teens

Mandy gives us some tips on how we can help our teens relieve anxiety and stress!

Stressed out?

Today on mom to mom, we've got three ways to help them out.

Speaker 1: stress, depression, anxiety seem to be at an all time high with tweens and teens.

My friend, who is a teen therapist, kind of gave me these three tips to help me out with my kids, and i've seen such a big difference in them.

First step is meditation.

There's two games that we play for meditation.

The first one is the four, four, four game.

Breathe in for four seconds.

Hold the breath for four seconds.

Exhale for four seconds, and then you repeat that.

The next game is the candle game.

So basically you light a candle.

You let the child blow it out.

Then you relight the candle, have them take a step back and then you blow it out again.

So you kind of just keep repeating that to see how far back they get with blowing out the candle.

Speaker 1: second up is yoga.

Yoga is a wonderful activity to do with your kids to help everyone relax.

I don't really need to tell you what kind of yoga poses to do.

You can always go to gonoodle.com and find some really great ones there.

Speaker 1: lastly, we have journaling.

This definitely helps the child to slow down and put those thoughts that are just running around in their mind on paper to kind of help get it out.

Speaker 1: these three techniques have definitely helped with my teens, and hopefully they'll work for yours.

I'd love for you to give them a try, or if you have some suggestions yourself that's worked for your family, feel free to hit us up on our facebook page.

