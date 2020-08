7-Eleven Buying Gas Station Franchise Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published 9 minutes ago 7-Eleven Buying Gas Station Franchise 7-Eleven's parent company is buying Speedway gas stations in a $21 billion all-cash deal. After tax, the deal will bring in roughly $16.6 billion for Marathon Gas. Marathon hopes to use the sale to "strengthen [the] balance sheet." Business Insider reports the deal will create a 7-Eleven presence in 47 of the top 50 most populated metro areas With the addition of Speedway locations, Seven & I Holdings will have roughly 14,000 locations in the US and Canada. 0

