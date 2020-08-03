Global  
 

New Details of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
New Details of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video

New Details of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video

New Details of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video The 'Daily Mail' has obtained partial police body cam footage involving the arrest and subsequent death of Floyd.

In the footage, Floyd is seen in the back of a squad car, saying, "I can't breathe." Shortly after, Officer Thomas Lane asks Officer Derek Chauvin if Floyd should be rolled onto his side.

On Monday, Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd's family, issued a statement regarding the leaked video.

Ben Crump, via statement Ben Crump, via statement A spokesman for Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the cases of the four officers involved, said that the judge had not yet ruled whether to publicly release the footage.

It is not known how London-based 'Daily Mail' received the footage.

The prosecution team has denied being the source of the leak.

