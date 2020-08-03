New Details of George Floyd's
Fatal Arrest Emerge in Leaked Video The 'Daily Mail' has obtained partial
police body cam footage involving the
arrest and subsequent death of Floyd.
In the footage, Floyd is seen in the back
of a squad car, saying, "I can't breathe." Shortly after, Officer Thomas Lane
asks Officer Derek Chauvin if Floyd
should be rolled onto his side.
On Monday, Ben Crump, an attorney
for Floyd's family, issued a statement
regarding the leaked video.
Ben Crump, via statement
who is presiding over the cases of the four
officers involved, said that the judge had
not yet ruled whether to publicly release the footage.
It is not known how London-based 'Daily Mail'
received the footage.
The prosecution team
has denied being the source of the leak.