Gov. Reeves' new stricter coronavirus guidelines go into effect in few north Mississippi counties

Governor tate reeves latest executive order officially went into effect today.

It means stricter rules for businesses and people.

Wayne hereford joins us live outside a local restaurant where he talked to the manager about what she is doing differently now.

Governor reeves placed lee county under stricter coronavirus protocols.

Now the manager here at mugshots in tupelo says employees are doing all they can to comply.

"we're doing the same that we have been doing.

We're trying to follow all those cdc guidelines."

kathering jackson is the general manager at mugshots in tupelo.

"we close down two hours in the middle of the day to keep our staff and our guests safe and under control."

Standup "jackson says that every day at around two o'clock mug shots shuts down so that workers can clean up the place to make that they and their customers are safe."

She says that the governor's new stricter guidelines have forced them to work even harder.

"we're all doing masks and wearing gloves.

Nobody touching anything that's dirty until they change their gloves out and wash their hands .

Its been a process but everybody is adapting."

She says all employees are required to stay at least six feet from other employees or wear a mask.

Customers have to wear them too except when eating.(all employees must be screened at the beginning of their shift.

Jackson says its cost of doing business during a pandemic.

"everybody has been pretty understanding about it.

We all have a new normal.

And we're just trying to make the best of what we've got right now."

Jackson says that mugshots is also closed on sundays to help fight the pandemic.

Reporting live in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.