Top 10 Worst Things Drake & Josh Have Done
The worst things Drak and Josh have done should've gotten them grounded for life.
For this list, we’ll be looking at poor judgement calls by the brothers that got them into crazy, but often very funny, situations.
Our countdown includes covering up a young girl's head injury, being irresponsible babysitters, running over Oprah Winfrey, and more!