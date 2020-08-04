Those on the east coast of the state are dealing with a lot of cleanup in the wake of Isaias.

Heavy rain and wind damage on the Eastern Shore

TIDES DID A LOT OF DAMAGE BUT,IT WAS THE WIND THAT LEFT THESHORE REALING.

WMAR 2 NEWS'SDON HARRISON IS THERE WITHTHEIR CLEANUP EFFORTS.Stand up open: This storm cameand went with a lot of rain anda lot of wind.

The rain willdo a lot of damage, the wind&well the wind can break a mansdreams. (big boat behind metaking on water) Sot: 15 yrsof history, brought it brandnew, it was a beautiful boat&.track: Don Story is having abad day.

He's taken manypictures of his 47 footExcalibur Riviera but, none ofthem looked this horrible&.Sot: &the wind was sotremendous and a wave musthave crushed the lift and whenit did, it brought the boatoff.

Track: Story lives on thewestern shore and keeps hisboat on Kent Island.

His luckdidn't change when he came torescue his boat.

Sot: ..and wetried to get over here to sait, the bridge was closed&.Track: High winds close theBay Bridge down for some timeand that allowed enough timefor the wind and surfdistroy the boat.

Nats nats;Track: Tracy Schulz is theAssistant Fire Chief on KentIsland.

High winds on theshore did a number on treelimbs and power lines.

Sot: Wehad an ambulance trappedbetween two trees that hadfallen across the roadway andhad some wires down so, theyare using some other sourcesto try and get to the patientand get them out to the mainroad.

Nats: Track: Waterturned back yards intoswimming pools.

Kenny Clark JRand SR scrambled to keep upwith water.

Sot: Last time itwas this bad was HurricaneIsabel.

Sot: This is the firsttime it's actually got intothe house.

Nats: Track: Asthey evaluate their homeunderwater, Don Storycontinues to look at his boatunderwater.

The news doesn'tget any better for him.

Sot: Ijust had it beautifullyconditioned, just spent10,000.

I had it for sale for$162,000 dollars.

Track: TheInsurance company only had itappraised at $100,000 untilthey did the revaluation forthe sale in two weeks.

Thatsale will not go through now.Sot: The clean up will continueand power lines will bereconnected.

There was reportsof winds gusting to 79 milesan hour at the bay bridge.

Onthe Eastern Shore, DHPREPARATIONS IN BALTIMORHELPED BUSINESSE