Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heavy rain and wind damage on the Eastern Shore
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Heavy rain and wind damage on the Eastern Shore

Heavy rain and wind damage on the Eastern Shore

Those on the east coast of the state are dealing with a lot of cleanup in the wake of Isaias.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TIDES DID A LOT OF DAMAGE BUT,IT WAS THE WIND THAT LEFT THESHORE REALING.

WMAR 2 NEWS'SDON HARRISON IS THERE WITHTHEIR CLEANUP EFFORTS.Stand up open: This storm cameand went with a lot of rain anda lot of wind.

The rain willdo a lot of damage, the wind&well the wind can break a mansdreams. (big boat behind metaking on water) Sot: 15 yrsof history, brought it brandnew, it was a beautiful boat&.track: Don Story is having abad day.

He's taken manypictures of his 47 footExcalibur Riviera but, none ofthem looked this horrible&.Sot: &the wind was sotremendous and a wave musthave crushed the lift and whenit did, it brought the boatoff.

Track: Story lives on thewestern shore and keeps hisboat on Kent Island.

His luckdidn't change when he came torescue his boat.

Sot: ..and wetried to get over here to sait, the bridge was closed&.Track: High winds close theBay Bridge down for some timeand that allowed enough timefor the wind and surfdistroy the boat.

Nats nats;Track: Tracy Schulz is theAssistant Fire Chief on KentIsland.

High winds on theshore did a number on treelimbs and power lines.

Sot: Wehad an ambulance trappedbetween two trees that hadfallen across the roadway andhad some wires down so, theyare using some other sourcesto try and get to the patientand get them out to the mainroad.

Nats: Track: Waterturned back yards intoswimming pools.

Kenny Clark JRand SR scrambled to keep upwith water.

Sot: Last time itwas this bad was HurricaneIsabel.

Sot: This is the firsttime it's actually got intothe house.

Nats: Track: Asthey evaluate their homeunderwater, Don Storycontinues to look at his boatunderwater.

The news doesn'tget any better for him.

Sot: Ijust had it beautifullyconditioned, just spent10,000.

I had it for sale for$162,000 dollars.

Track: TheInsurance company only had itappraised at $100,000 untilthey did the revaluation forthe sale in two weeks.

Thatsale will not go through now.Sot: The clean up will continueand power lines will bereconnected.

There was reportsof winds gusting to 79 milesan hour at the bay bridge.

Onthe Eastern Shore, DHPREPARATIONS IN BALTIMORHELPED BUSINESSE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Those on the east coast of the state are dealing with a lot of cleanup in the wake of Isaias. As the storm tracked… https://t.co/Hhl9EMaODZ 6 minutes ago

DavidofJESUS

David of JESUS @AJEnglish @WHO https://t.co/M7JKaOygTc From https://t.co/ZBB52EnVKh Continue / Damage after another by Strong wind… https://t.co/LrkIbDvjVt 9 minutes ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Hurricane Isaias, now a tropical storm, hits Connecticut with heavy rain, wind; more than 370K without power"… https://t.co/UlMKV8jdte 12 minutes ago

froggluv

Krista Fiore RT @JCP_L: Heavy rain and high winds have been hitting our service territory for the last several hours, resulting in a significant number… 13 minutes ago

DavidofJESUS

David of JESUS @AJEnglish @WHO https://t.co/LySYdb6Fg4 From https://t.co/ZBB52EnVKh Continue/ Flooding, landslides by heavy rain i… https://t.co/04O9WMXBSe 20 minutes ago

UtneTorvald

Torvald Utne @LauraDiBella15 In Miami the storm passed about 50 miles offshore, and yet almost no damage. Maybe 20 mph wind max… https://t.co/kr2OVEbRTF 56 minutes ago

ScottIsaacs

Scott Isaacs RT @Anthony_Macari: The wind is howling as heavy, wind-driven rain takes over RI! Damage reports are coming in, so use caution if you have… 1 hour ago

Anthony_Macari

Anthony Macari The wind is howling as heavy, wind-driven rain takes over RI! Damage reports are coming in, so use caution if you h… https://t.co/kiscV2osPm 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ellicott City withstands Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Ellicott City withstands Tropical Storm Isaias

The stage was set for potential flash flooding---heavy rain contributing to run off, run off testing the drainage along Main Street in Ellicott City and creating torrents downstream.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:24Published
Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy flooding to Cecil County [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy flooding to Cecil County

A very happy reunion for this North East family... first responders rescued Bleu because he was home alone when the whole area flooded

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:14Published
Isaias brings heavy rain and wind, shaking toe Ocean City Boardwalk ferris wheel [Video]

Isaias brings heavy rain and wind, shaking toe Ocean City Boardwalk ferris wheel

Isaias brings heavy rain and wind, shaking toe Ocean City Boardwalk ferris wheel

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:26Published