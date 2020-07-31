Clorox CEO Admits It Can't Keep Up With Pandemic-Driven Demand For This Popular Product

Businesses often dream of the enviable problem of there being too much demand for their product.

But according to HuffPost, cleaning products giant Clorox is experiencing that same problem, and it's no fun at all.

Clorox CEO Benno Dorer said Monday that grocery shelves won’t be fully stocked with Clorox’s disinfecting wipes until at least 2021.

The world’s biggest cleaning products maker is struggling with overwhelming pandemic-led demand for its top product.

The California-based company typically holds aside excess supply for flu seasons.

However, it's been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase indemand for many of its disinfectants.

Dorer said supply for most products, like liquid bleach, will improve dramatically over the next four to six months - but not wipes.