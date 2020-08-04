Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
More than 70 killed, 3,000 wounded in Beirut explosionsMore than 70 people are dead and 3,000 are wounded after two explosions shook the city of Beirut, Lebanon. The death toll has been rising by the hour, as..
CBS News
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an 'attack'President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70..
New Zealand Herald
Trump says massive explosion in Beirut appears to be an attack but local officials are still investigatingTrump said the explosion appears to have been attack, a "bomb of some kind," rather than a manufacturing accident.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources