Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video.

Gavino Garay has more.

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

More than 70 killed, 3,000 wounded in Beirut explosions

 More than 70 people are dead and 3,000 are wounded after two explosions shook the city of Beirut, Lebanon. The death toll has been rising by the hour, as..
CBS News
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area [Video]

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an 'attack'

 President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70..
New Zealand Herald

Trump says massive explosion in Beirut appears to be an attack but local officials are still investigating

 Trump said the explosion appears to have been attack, a "bomb of some kind," rather than a manufacturing accident.
USATODAY.com

Photos: Explosion Leaves Beirut In Shatters

The blast has killed dozens and hurt thousands in Lebanon's capital. Images show firefighters dousing...
NPR - Published


Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut [Video]

Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut

24 hours news use only. No archive. No resale. A dramatic video caught themoment a massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings andblowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut [Video]

Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the exact cause of the blast is unknown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:31Published
Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut [Video]

Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut

Thick smoke seen rising above the capital after powerful blast; cause of explosion remains unknown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 27:48Published