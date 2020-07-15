England v Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie post-match press conference

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie savoured a momentous victory over England as“one we’ll remember forever” after overcoming the world champions in a nail-biting conclusion at the Ageas Bowl.

Tons from Paul Stirling and Balbirnie ina 214-run stand in the third one-day international laid the foundations for achase of 329, the same score Ireland reached in famously beating England atthe 2011 World Cup.

But Ireland were still left needing 50 from the final 33deliveries when Balbirnie holed out for 113 – soon after Stirling had been runout for 142 – and there were plenty of nervy moments thereafter.