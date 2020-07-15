Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England v Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie post-match press conference
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
England v Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie post-match press conference

England v Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie post-match press conference

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie savoured a momentous victory over England as“one we’ll remember forever” after overcoming the world champions in a nail-biting conclusion at the Ageas Bowl.

Tons from Paul Stirling and Balbirnie ina 214-run stand in the third one-day international laid the foundations for achase of 329, the same score Ireland reached in famously beating England atthe 2011 World Cup.

But Ireland were still left needing 50 from the final 33deliveries when Balbirnie holed out for 113 – soon after Stirling had been runout for 142 – and there were plenty of nervy moments thereafter.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrew Balbirnie Irish cricketer

England v Ireland: Tourists chase 329 to win third ODI in Southampton

 Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie hit centuries as Ireland shock England to win a thrilling third one-day international.
BBC News

Ireland cricket team Ireland cricket team Sports team representing the island of Ireland in international cricket


Rose Bowl (cricket ground) Rose Bowl (cricket ground) Cricket ground

England v Ireland: Hosts wrap up six-wicket victory on ODI return

 England ease to a six-wicket victory over Ireland with 22 overs to spare on their return to one-day internationals at the Ageas Bowl.
BBC News
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach [Video]

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Paul Stirling Paul Stirling Irish cricketer


2011 Cricket World Cup 2011 Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

England v Ireland: Shock win in Southampton hugely satisfying - Balbirnie

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says the team is delighted as the thrilling victory over world...
BBC Sport - Published

Curtis Campher: Ireland debutant showed great application, says captain Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie praises the performance of debutant Curtis Campher in his side's...
BBC Sport - Published

England v Ireland: James Vince gets an unexpected wicket as Andrew Balbirnie toe-ends through to Jonny Bairstow

James Vince gets his first ever international wicket as Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie mistimes an...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this

bsandeep101

B.SANDEEP RT @cricbuzz: 👏Ireland win!👏 Kevin O'Brien hits the winning runs and Ireland successfully chase down England's 328 with a ball to spare.… 38 seconds ago

42_nishad

@domain nishad_42 RT @ICC: 2️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Kevin O'Brien and William Porterfield v Kenya, 2007 2️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling v England, 2020 Balbir… 1 minute ago

Chirag_VB

Chirag Bhanushali RT @sports_tak: What a run chase! 👏👏 Ireland beat England by 7 wickets, chase down 329 England 328/10, Ireland 329/3 Paul Stirling 142, And… 26 minutes ago

Musebash

Bash RT @ballsdotie: Ireland have beaten England in a cricket One Day International for just the 2nd time ever! Unbelievable performances from P… 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England [Video]

Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the reasons behind the latest lockdown restrictions to be introduced across large parts of northern England – during a press conference in Downing Street..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published
England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns [Video]

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:43Published
What is the latest guidance on masks? [Video]

What is the latest guidance on masks?

The government has been accused of sending out mixed messages when it comes to who has to wear a mask and when, with many calling for clearer guidance. It may help to distinguish between masks and face..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 02:42Published