Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Than 2 Million People Across Tri-State Area Without Power After Tropical Storm Isaias
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published
More Than 2 Million People Across Tri-State Area Without Power After Tropical Storm Isaias

More Than 2 Million People Across Tri-State Area Without Power After Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias toppled lots of trees Tuesday, causing damage and major power outages across the area.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

More Than 2M in Dark With Isaias Hitting East Coast

More than 2 million homes and businesses have lost power along the East Coast as Tropical Storm...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of MUSSELS wash up on beach due to tropical storm Sinlaku in Thailand [Video]

Thousands of MUSSELS wash up on beach due to tropical storm Sinlaku in Thailand

Frantic locals scooped up thousands of mussels washed up on a beach by tropical storm Sinlaku. Amazed residents rushed to the Jomtien beach in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, with buckets and sacks to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:10Published
Tree Falls On Suffolk County Street As People Scramble Out Of The Way [Video]

Tree Falls On Suffolk County Street As People Scramble Out Of The Way

Cell phone video shows a large tree snapping in half and falling across a street in Suffolk County.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power For Thousands On Long Island [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power For Thousands On Long Island

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for thousands of people on Long Island on Tuesday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:39Published