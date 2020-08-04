More Than 2 Million People Across Tri-State Area Without Power After Tropical Storm Isaias
Tropical Storm Isaias toppled lots of trees Tuesday, causing damage and major power outages across the area.
Tree Falls On Suffolk County Street As People Scramble Out Of The WayCell phone video shows a large tree snapping in half and falling across a street in Suffolk County.
Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power For Thousands On Long IslandTropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for thousands of people on Long Island on Tuesday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.