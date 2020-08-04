More Than 2 Million People Across Tri-State Area Without Power After Tropical Storm Isaias

Thousands of MUSSELS wash up on beach due to tropical storm Sinlaku in Thailand



Frantic locals scooped up thousands of mussels washed up on a beach by tropical storm Sinlaku. Amazed residents rushed to the Jomtien beach in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, with buckets and sacks to..

Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:10 Published 20 minutes ago