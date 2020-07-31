Global  
 

Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting

Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting

Close to 50 shots rang out in broad daylight on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue in the shooting that killed rapper FBG Duck.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

GodFatha702

A.J. RT @sniffydogs: Gold Coast is basically downtown Chicago. Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Killed, 2 Others Injured, In Shooting On Oak Street Near… 1 minute ago

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting https://t.co/pKQ6prmvMF via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

sniffydogs

Beri Gold Coast is basically downtown Chicago. Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Killed, 2 Others Injured, In Shooting On Oak Str… https://t.co/Qth0zKfxDt 8 minutes ago

HouseofColors_

House of Colors Chicago rapper FBG Duck killed in a drive-by today along with two others whose conditions have yet been announced.… https://t.co/cA6oWLwS45 8 minutes ago

4Gang_Archie

Joe Goldberg 🕵🏾 RT @JermontTerry: Moments away at 10pm on @cbschicago Hear how many shots went off in the Gold Coast shooting that left Chicago rapper, F… 9 minutes ago

samshortdog21

Sam n 🇱🇧 RT @lhfirm: YOUNG MAN KILLED: Carlton Weekley, 26, was shot & killed in the 00-99 block of East Oak, Gold Coast, Near North Side on August… 10 minutes ago

JermontTerry

Jermont Terry Moments away at 10pm on @cbschicago Hear how many shots went off in the Gold Coast shooting that left Chicago rap… https://t.co/lbrZdlT3pc 51 minutes ago


