Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting
Close to 50 shots rang out in broad daylight on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue in the shooting that killed rapper FBG Duck.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
A.J. RT @sniffydogs: Gold Coast is basically downtown Chicago.
Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Killed, 2 Others Injured, In Shooting On Oak Street Near… 1 minute ago
DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Chicago Rapper Killed, 2 Others Injured In Gold Coast Shooting https://t.co/pKQ6prmvMF via @YouTube 2 minutes ago
Beri Gold Coast is basically downtown Chicago.
Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Killed, 2 Others Injured, In Shooting On Oak Str… https://t.co/Qth0zKfxDt 8 minutes ago
House of Colors Chicago rapper FBG Duck killed in a drive-by today along with two others whose conditions have yet been announced.… https://t.co/cA6oWLwS45 8 minutes ago
Joe Goldberg 🕵🏾 RT @JermontTerry: Moments away at 10pm on @cbschicago Hear how many shots went off in the Gold Coast shooting that left Chicago rapper, F… 9 minutes ago
Sam n 🇱🇧 RT @lhfirm: YOUNG MAN KILLED: Carlton Weekley, 26, was shot & killed in the 00-99 block of East Oak, Gold Coast, Near North Side on August… 10 minutes ago
Jermont Terry Moments away at 10pm on @cbschicago Hear how many shots went off in the Gold Coast shooting that left Chicago rap… https://t.co/lbrZdlT3pc 51 minutes ago
One Dead, Two Injured In Shooting On Oak Street Near Mag MileChicago Police Area Three Operations Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea provides an update on the shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of nine-year-old boy in Chicago, police sayA suspect is in custody in the shooting death of nine-year-old Janari Ricks, Chicago police announced Monday.
Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of three Chicago officersA convicted felon on parole has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three Chicago police officers outside a station.