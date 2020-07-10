Global  
 

Scott Parker 'proud' after Fulham's play-off win
Scott Parker was delighted Fulham’s due diligence on Brentford paid off toearn them a 2-1 victory after extra-time of the Sky Bet Championship play-offfinal and promotion to the Premier League.

