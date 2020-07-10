Scott Parker 'proud' after Fulham's play-off win
Scott Parker was delighted Fulham’s due diligence on Brentford paid off toearn them a 2-1 victory after extra-time of the Sky Bet Championship play-offfinal and promotion to the Premier League.
Harris disappointed by 'soft' penaltyCardiff manager Neil Harris was disappointed with the decision to award Fulham a first-half penalty during their 2-0 defeat to the London side but admits that Scott Parker's side edged the game..
Parker delighted with 'key' three pointsFulham manager Scott Parker praised the work of his side as they closed the gap on the automatic promotion spots with a 2-0 win over Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.