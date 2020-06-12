Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM

|
|
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
"Shocked, saddened by loss of lives," PM Modi on massive Beirut explosion that claimed over 78 livesPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a massive explosion in Beirut, that has claimed..
DNA
Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in BeirutPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published
Beirut blast: Lebanon in mourning after massive explosionAt least 78 people died and more than 4,000 were injured after a huge explosion at the city's port.
BBC News
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Trump offers 'sympathies, assistance' to LebanonPresident Donald Trump offered his "deepest sympathies" to the people of Lebanon after more than 70 people were killed and more than 3,000 were injured in the..
USATODAY.com
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:18Published
Hassan Diab Current Prime Minister of Lebanon
Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
|
|
|
