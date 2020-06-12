Global  
 

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s
Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM

Hassan Diab also appeals for international assistance to help Lebanon, which is already mired in major economic crisis.

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

"Shocked, saddened by loss of lives," PM Modi on massive Beirut explosion that claimed over 78 lives

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of people who lost their lives in a massive explosion in Beirut, that has claimed..
DNA

Shocked and saddened: PM Modi on explosion in Beirut

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in a massive explosion that rocked Beirut and said India's thoughts and prayers..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled [Video]

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences center GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. Lebanon's interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated. For hours after the explosion, the most destructive in all of Lebanon’s troubled history, ambulances rushed in from around the country to carry away the wounded. Hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies, and generators to keep their lights on.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32

Beirut blast: Lebanon in mourning after massive explosion

 At least 78 people died and more than 4,000 were injured after a huge explosion at the city's port.
BBC News

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Trump offers 'sympathies, assistance' to Lebanon

 President Donald Trump offered his "deepest sympathies" to the people of Lebanon after more than 70 people were killed and more than 3,000 were injured in the..
USATODAY.com
Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast [Video]

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18

Hassan Diab Hassan Diab Current Prime Minister of Lebanon

Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses [Video]

Protests rock Lebanon as currency collapses

Hassan Diab's government is facing growing calls to resign after the currency lost 25 percent of its value in two days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:38

News24.com | Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM

Lebanon's prime minister vowed that those responsible for two massive blasts in Beirut's port, which...
News24


