'Play-off win shows Fulham spirit' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:59s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Play-off win shows Fulham spirit' Fulham players react to their Championship play-off final victory over rivals Brentford, with captain Tom Cairney saying their return to the Premier League is a demonstration of their 'spirit'. 0

