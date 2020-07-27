Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: India crosses 19-lakh mark
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
COVID-19: India crosses 19-lakh mark

COVID-19: India crosses 19-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 19-lakh mark on August 05 after the country reported single-day spike of 52,509 new cases.

The total number of positive cases in India stands at 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases.

With 857 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll reaches 39,795.

Indian Council of Medical Research reported 2,14,84,402 samples tested till August 04.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research organization

Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy [Video]

Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy

From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, tested positive days after Union Home minister Amit Shah confirmed his positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, other members of the Union cabinet, like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo, are quarantining themselves as a precaution. On the medical front, India's two vaccine candidates have completed phase 1 of human clinical trials. The vaccines have been developed by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and Zydus Cadila. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow all places of worship to reopen from August 16. Earlier, the authorities had decided to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic. In economic news, the International Monetary Fund has said that Covid might exacerbate the narrowing of global current account imbalances which was happening due to trade slowdown in 2019. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:41Published
Covid | 'Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India': ICMR [Video]

Covid | 'Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India': ICMR

At present country has three Indian COVID-19 vaccines which are in different phases of clinical testing, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, he said, "At the present moment, we have three Indian vaccines which are in different phases of clinical testing. The 2 vaccines- Bharat Biotech vaccine and DNA vaccine of Zydus Cadila have completed phase 1 and will begin phase 2 while third is Oxford vaccine." "Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, which are starting within a week at 17 sites," he added. Dr Bhargava, however, said that social distancing and proper hygiene are the best "vaccine" available now and even after. "Physical Distancing, wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene are the best vaccine available at the moment and even after. We will have to continue with these measures," he said. India has so far recorded over 18 lakh cases and more than 38,900 deaths.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:42Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: India's case tally crosses 18 lakh, recoveries surge to 11.86 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


India’s Covid toll crosses 33k, active cases set to top 5 lakh

With rising numbers, active cases were set to cross the 5-lakh mark, and stood at over 4,97,000 on...
IndiaTimes - Published

India conducts over 5.15 lakh Covid tests in last 24 hours: ICMR

India has recorded highest single-day testing of over 5.15 lakh tests to diagnose Covid-19 in last 24...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt [Video]

COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt

The Union Health Ministry on August 04 briefed the media in Delhi, over the current COVID-19 situation in nation. Speaking in press conference, Ministry of Health, Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stated that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike [Video]

Vikram Chandra on top leaders testing Covid+, focus back on virus spike

With some of the top political leaders, including home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the focus is back on the spike in the number of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:13Published
Coronavirus in India cross 18-Lakh mark, death toll mounts to 38,135 | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus in India cross 18-Lakh mark, death toll mounts to 38,135 | Oneindia News

BY Padmavati, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s daughter, has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease, a day after the senior BJP leader said he has contracted Covid-19...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published