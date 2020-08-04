Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath

Beirut resident Mohammed al-Hassan first feared an earthquake when the blast shattered the windows of his home in Dora, a district about four kilometers away from where a massive explosion took place on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Coronavirus stimulus package, Beirut blast, Isaias: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Optimism surrounding the coronavirus stimulus bill, investigation into deadly Beirut blast and more news you need to know Wednesday
USATODAY.com
Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind' [Video]

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a bomb. Mr Trump was asked why he calledit an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say theyhave not determined the cause of the explosion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

 Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged [Video]

At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged

Dr Mirna Doumit, president of the Order of Nurses in Beirut, said three of the city's hospitals had been destroyed in the explosion in the port area.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published