Ryan Reynolds regrets plantation wedding location
Ryan Reynolds will always deeply regret staging his 2012 wedding on a former slave plantation.

Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says the location is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to reconcile," he said, referring to the plantation choice as a mistake. He also added it can "cause you to shut down or it can re-frame things and move you into action.

 Ryan Reynolds is speaking up a his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively, which has been criticized for taking place on a plantation, calling it a "mistake."
Stolen teddy bear Ryan Reynolds offered $5,000 reward for has been returned to owner

 Ryan Reynolds is beary happy after Mara Soriano's stolen teddy bear containing a recording from her late mother was returned safely.
Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively has reacted to a clip from her husband Ryan Reynolds' 2010 film Buried by joking it got her 'pregnant' with baby number four.

Ryan Reynolds apologized for his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively at Boone Hall, a former slave...
Ryan Reynolds is speaking up a his 2012 wedding with Blake Lively, which has been criticized for...
Ryan Reynolds has apologised for holding his wedding with Blake Lively at a former slave plantation.
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

In the realm of celebrity doppelgängers, Ryan Reynolds is pretty much God-tier.But when people began telling TikTok user Grace Tulevech she bore a shocking resemblance to the “Deadpool” star.her..

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.

