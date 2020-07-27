Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation

Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation

Ryan Reynolds believes hosting his 2012 wedding to Blake Lively on the grounds of a former plantation was a "giant mistake".

