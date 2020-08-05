Bhoomi Pujan: 'There is wave of satisfaction across country', says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan remembered the people who could not make it to the ceremony.

Mohan Bhagwat said, "So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically.

There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this.

There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of the situation." "Poore desh mein aaj anand ki lehar hai.

Sadiyon ki aas poore hone ka anand hai.

Sabse bada anand hai Bharat ko atmanirbhar banane ke liye jis atma vishwas ki awashikta thi uska sagun-saakaar adhishthan aaj ho raha hai," he added.