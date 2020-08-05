Global  
 

Bhoomi Pujan: 'There is wave of satisfaction across country', says Mohan Bhagwat
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Bhoomi Pujan: 'There is wave of satisfaction across country', says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan remembered the people who could not make it to the ceremony.

Mohan Bhagwat said, "So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically.

There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this.

There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of the situation." "Poore desh mein aaj anand ki lehar hai.

Sadiyon ki aas poore hone ka anand hai.

Sabse bada anand hai Bharat ko atmanirbhar banane ke liye jis atma vishwas ki awashikta thi uska sagun-saakaar adhishthan aaj ho raha hai," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat Indian activist and current chief of the nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Today is new beginning of new India: Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya

 Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindu nationalist organisation in India

RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat

 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief..
IndiaTimes

Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi [Video]

Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28Published
PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti offered prayers and laid..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published
9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest [Video]

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published