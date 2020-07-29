Egypt Invites Elon Musk to Discover the Truth About the Pyramids

|
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
SpaceX: Musk's 'Mars ship' prototype aces 150m test flightA prototype of the engine for SpaceX's next-generation Starship vehicle has made a 150m test "hop".
BBC News
Egypt invites Musk to see whether aliens built pyramidsCairo: One of Egypt’s top government officials has invited multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that the great..
WorldNews
Go read this investigation into the troubled past of alleged Twitter hackerIllustration by Alex Castro
On Friday Graham Ivan Clark was charged along with two others for the most serious hack in Twitter’s history, where..
The Verge
Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia
Egypt tells Elon Musk its pyramids were not built by aliensEgypt invited the billionaire to visit, after he appeared to tweet support for conspiracy theorists.
BBC News
Nile dam row: Egypt fumes as Ethiopia celebratesConcerns grow as Nile River nations fail to reach a deal on how to share the vital waters.
BBC News
Egyptian pyramids Ancient pyramid-shaped masonry structures located in Egypt
