Egypt Invites Elon Musk to Discover the Truth About the Pyramids
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Egypt Invites Elon Musk to Discover the Truth About the Pyramids
The tech tycoon recently said he thinks aliens built the Egyptian pyramids.
Other News Mentions

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

SpaceX: Musk's 'Mars ship' prototype aces 150m test flight

 A prototype of the engine for SpaceX's next-generation Starship vehicle has made a 150m test "hop".
BBC News

Egypt invites Musk to see whether aliens built pyramids

 Cairo: One of Egypt’s top government officials has invited multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that the great..
WorldNews

Go read this investigation into the troubled past of alleged Twitter hacker

 Illustration by Alex Castro

On Friday Graham Ivan Clark was charged along with two others for the most serious hack in Twitter’s history, where..
The Verge

Egypt Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia

Egypt tells Elon Musk its pyramids were not built by aliens

 Egypt invited the billionaire to visit, after he appeared to tweet support for conspiracy theorists.
BBC News

Nile dam row: Egypt fumes as Ethiopia celebrates

 Concerns grow as Nile River nations fail to reach a deal on how to share the vital waters.
BBC News

Egyptian pyramids Egyptian pyramids Ancient pyramid-shaped masonry structures located in Egypt


Related news from verified sources

Egypt invites Elon Musk to visit after Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweets 'aliens built the pyramids obv'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted "Aliens built the pyramids obv," days before SpaceX Crew Dragon...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsMENAFN.com


Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed they were built by aliens

Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for himself after he claimed they were built by aliens · A top government official from Egypt invited Elon Musk to see the Great Pyramids of Giza for...
Business Insider - Published


