'Pep wants more signings after Torres, Ake' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:25s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Pep wants more signings after Torres, Ake' Manchester City have already signed Ferran Torres this summer and are expected to complete a deal for Nathan Ake, but Pep Guardiola wants to make even more signings, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this