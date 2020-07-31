Some experts say the movement can be a chance to re-evaluate policing and stereotypes.

After numerous deaths at the hands of police, the Black Lives Matter movement is growing.

Ex-cop turns activist, why he believes the Black Lives Matter movement can help policing

Litigation.

News 10's jordan kudisch spoke with an ex-cop... who's now an activist.

She's in our newsroom with why... he says..

Supporting the cause can make police departments more effective.

I spoke with charles hayes.

He says..

Bias..

And policing have been an issue for years.

But the george floyd death-- was just the start for change.

"george floyd" died at the end of may..

That was after he was suffocated by the "knee" of a police officer.

After his death-- the black lives matter movement uproared..

But some say..

This is by "far" the first incident that lead to this uproar.

"hayes" was a police officer in the 60's..

And told me he witnessed "implicit" bias first-hand with policing.

He says that's part of the reason he was inspired to write "blue bias."

He's hopeful that his book... along with the movement can inspire others to take a second look at bias..

And racism.

"implict bias still exists and until you understand how our minds work and how we relate to differences.

If you haven't studied this intensely it's really hard to understand.

