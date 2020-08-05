Global  
 

Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective'
Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective'

Author Amish on Ram temple: 'Emotional moment from civilisational perspective'

Author Amish Tripathi commented on the grand ceremony of 'bhumi pujan' and foundation laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He called it an 'emotional moment from a civilisational perspective', calling India one of the few ancient civilisational states currently in existence, apart from China and Japan.

Responding to critics who feel that resources would be better spent on improving healthcare and the economy instead of building a temple, he said that states focused solely on material wealth are unstable, and there is a need to ensure comprehensive development.

Amish Tripathi: Indian author

Amish Tripathi Amish Tripathi Indian author


Ram Janmabhoomi: birthplace of Rama

Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington

Ram Temple: Indians celebrate 'bhoomi pujan' outside Capitol Hill in Washington

Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published

Ram temple construction a work of public welfare, like building nation: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

 Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said on Wednesday that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is a work of public welfare.
IndiaTimes

Social distancing, wearing masks is 'maryada' at present, says PM at Ram temple event

 PM Modi on Wednesday recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' associated with Lord Ram in the backdrop of the situation created by Covid-19.
IndiaTimes

Uttar Pradesh: State in India

'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest

'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vinod Bansal commented on the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the event, stating the need to spread 'Ram's message' across the country and the world. Claiming that the Mandir movement should never have been politicised, Bansal hoped that 'Ram's critics find enlightenment now'.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 10:59Published
'Can visit in personal capacity but…': Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB's Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya's bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. "A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places," Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published
Ram Temple | 'BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process': Rita Joshi

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. "The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others," Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won't be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:06Published
Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya

At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Ayodhya: Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

VP Naidu watches live telecast of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple, offers prayers at residence

 "On the auspicious occasion of Bhoomi-pujan for the reconstruction of the grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu offered prayers at his residence."
IndiaTimes

