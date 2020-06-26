Global  
 

Latin America hits five million COVID-19 cases
Latin America hits five million COVID-19 cases

Latin America hits five million COVID-19 cases

Latin America has passed five million confirmed cases of COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed.

