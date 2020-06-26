Latin America hits five million COVID-19 cases
Latin America has passed five million confirmed cases of COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed.
Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new
Brazil hospitals overwhelmed as coronavirus cases cross 2 millionHealth authorities struggling to cope and treat COVID-19 patients as virus spreads to smaller cities in the country.
Brazil's outbreak: Health workers struggle to reach remote areasBrazil has recorded more than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus, making it the worst-hit country in Latin America.