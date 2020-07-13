Global  
 

New York City debuts quarantine checkpoints
[NFA] New York City is putting up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that incoming travelers from 35 states with outbreaks comply with New York's 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

