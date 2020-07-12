People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square

A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square.

People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The crowd also sang 'bhajans' and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

On August 05, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 05 laid foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya where dignitaries from various fields were present.