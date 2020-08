‘We Will Not Action Lightly’: LA Issues Warning For Parties During Pandemic Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:10s - Published 4 minutes ago ‘We Will Not Action Lightly’: LA Issues Warning For Parties During Pandemic Mayor Eric Garcetti says he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held. Lesley Marin reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend