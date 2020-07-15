Colombia’s ex-president Alvaro Uribe tests positive for COVID-19

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Álvaro Uribe Colombian lawyer and politician
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe tests positive for Covid-19 after house arrest orderBogota (CNN)Former Colombian President, Álvaro Uribe has tested positive for coronavirus, just one day after the country's Supreme Court issued a house arrest..
WorldNews
Former Colombia's President Alvaro Uribe placed under house arrest over witness tamperingOne of Colombia's most controversial political leaders faces charges of fraud and bribery. Alvaro Uribe also stands accused of being a founding member of a..
WorldNews
Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
Colombia Country in the northwestern part of South America
PH world’s second deadliest country for environmental defendersThe Philippines, next to Colombia, rose as the world’s deadliest country for land and environment defenders and things are about to get worse amid the..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Going Virtual, Too Short PerformingLarry Flynt's Hustler Club is putting strippers back to work, but the strip joint is gonna look a whole lot different in its grand return ... because everything..
TMZ.com
'Children handle covid very well': Trump defends video blocked by Twitter & FB
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45Published
Ahmedabad hospital fire: 'Taking help of fire, forensic experts in probe', informs JCP
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources