Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Lebanese and other Beirut residents are busy with a heartbreaking search to find missing loved ones after the massive Beirut explosion.

Bride who was swept away by blast return to site The 29-year-old Lebanese bride whose wedding photo shoot captured the Beirut explosion returned to the same location one day later. She tells Reuters of the ordeal.

Hoda Melki filmed her mother-in-law playing piano after her home was destroyed by the Beirut explosions.

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city.

How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut A massive warehouse explosion in Beirut killed at least 100 people, injured thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands on Tuesday.