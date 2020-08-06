Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:33s - Published
Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Lebanese and other Beirut residents are busy with a heartbreaking search to find missing loved ones after the massive Beirut explosion.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut [Video]

How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut

A massive warehouse explosion in Beirut killed at least 100 people, injured thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured [Video]

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured

On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Woman in Beirut plays piano in home wrecked by explosion

 Hoda Melki filmed her mother-in-law playing piano after her home was destroyed by the Beirut explosions.
USATODAY.com

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Bride who was swept away by blast return to site [Video]

Bride who was swept away by blast return to site

The 29-year-old Lebanese bride whose wedding photo shoot captured the Beirut explosion returned to the same location one day later. She tells Reuters of the ordeal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wxgeek02

Tyler McCandless RT @JenniferTomazic: Here's a look at the area where the blast happened yesterday in Beirut. This morning, families are desperate to find t… 21 hours ago

JenniferTomazic

WPXIJennifer Tomazic Here's a look at the area where the blast happened yesterday in Beirut. This morning, families are desperate to fin… https://t.co/nV2wLjQgAW 1 day ago